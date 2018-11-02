Police: 1 dead besides shooter; 4 in critical condition after shooting at Florida yoga studio

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - 7:40 p.m. update
Authorities said a man fatally shot one person and critically wounded four others at a Florida yoga studio before killing himself.
During a media briefing Friday night, Tallahassee police Chief Michael DeLeo said four people are in critical condition following the shooting, which took place in a small Tallahassee shopping center. City spokeswoman Alison Faris told news outlets that the suspect fatally shot himself.
Police haven't identified the shooter and are asking for anyone who saw something unusual around the time of the shooting to contact police.
Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. for live updates to this developing story. Receive live updates on-the-go by downloading the WFTV news app here.
7 p.m.
Officials said a man killed himself after wounding at least four others at a yoga studio in Florida's capital.
The shooting Friday was in a small Tallahassee shopping center and multiple police cars and ambulances were on the scene.
City spokeswoman Alison Faris said that the shooter fatally shot himself. City Manager Reese Goad said four people were wounded.
Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, who is the Democratic nominee for governor, tweeted that he's breaking off the campaign trail to return to Tallahassee.
“I’m deeply appreciative of law enforcement's quick response to the shooting at the yoga facility in Tallahassee today. No act of gun violence is acceptable. I'm in close communication with law enforcement officials and will be returning to Tallahassee tonight.” - Mayor Gillum— Office of the Mayor (@MayorOfTLH) November 2, 2018
