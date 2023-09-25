Calling all artists: Ocala accepting applications for art exhibition program

OCALA, Fla. — Ocala is looking for artists to display their art across the city.

The city’s Art in City Spaces exhibition program is looking for art submissions to display in City Hall, the Clerk’s Office at City Hall, Ocala International Airport, the Recreation and Parks Administration Building, the 8th Avenue Adult Activity Center, and the Mary Sure Rich Community Center.

Submissions can be in various media that are appropriate for a municipal public space where citizens and guests of all ages will view work.

Interested artists need to apply and be approved before an exhibition is scheduled. City officials said the application process is free and open to all artists.

