FWC safely relocates bear spotted at Magic Kingdom to Ocala National Forest

OCALA, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has successfully relocated the bear seen on Walt Disney World property.

The black bear is now in the Ocala National Forest, as seen in the FWC video of its release.

The adult female bear was reported in a tree at Magic Kingdom on Monday and prompted the closure of several of the park’s rides and attractions as officials tried to capture the animal.

Read: Disney World: Bear in tree at Magic Kingdom captured; to be relocated to Ocala National Forest

Fronteirland, Adventureland, and Liberty Square were closed for hours so the bear would not come face-to-face with visitors. But the areas reopened around 1 p.m., and the bear was captured shortly after.

“Biologists with the FWC’s Bear Management Program as well as FWC law enforcement officers have safely captured the adult female bear,” an FWC spokeswoman had said. “In most cases, it is best for bears to be given space and to move along on their own, but given this situation, staff have captured the animal and are relocating the bear out of the park to an area in or around the Ocala National Forest.”

Read: Off-duty Seminole County deputy shot mother bear that was later euthanized

The agency said bears are more active during the fall as they search for food to pack on fat reserves for the winter.

“This particular bear was likely moving through the area searching for food,” the spokeswoman said.

Video: FWC reminds people to be ‘BearWise’ as black bears activity increases in Florida The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is reminding people in Central Florida to look out for and help prevent interactions with black bears. (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group