Camping World Kickoff: Football fans gear up for Florida State, LSU matchup

ORLANDO, Fla. — Thousands of college football fans are in Central Florida to cheer on FSU and LSU.

Fans said this game is a multi-day event for them.

Many of the fans said they came into town on Thursday.

They said it takes days to prepare, but cheering on the Noles or Tigers is only part of what they will do while visiting Central Florida.

Fans are out in full force at Camping World Stadium Sunday to catch the clash between two powerhouse programs- the Florida State Seminoles and the LSU Tigers.

“I’m looking forward to Florida State beating the socks off of LSU,” FSU fan Jeff Tucker said.

For many of these fans, game preparations started early.

They loaded up tables, grills and tents to drive hours to Camping World Stadium.

More than 60,000 fans are expected to fill the venue and bring a boost of $30 million to the Central Florida economy by visiting popular nearby cities and stopping by local restaurants.

But it all comes down to game day, with an early morning start of frying up some bacon and putting out the corn hole boards.

Whether you’re cheering on the garnet and gold or the purple and gold, Central Florida will walk as a winner from the match-up.

“Everybody gets along great,” said LSU fan Paul West. “Everybody has been interacting, sharing ice and taking each other’s trash.”

They expect to have 96 RVs in the lot by game time.

Some RV owners said they plan to have 40 to 50 people at their tailgate.

