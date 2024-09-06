Camping World Stadium expansion nears selection of project manager, more

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando City Council soon will consider a pair of key steps tied to the expansion of Camping World Stadium.

Commissioners on Sept. 9 will vote on the project manager ranking, as well as a separate item for a joint project agreement with nonprofit Florida Citrus Sports. The $400 million project — funded by hotel tax collections from Orange County — will include fully connecting the upper concourse of the stadium, replacing seats in the upper bowl and building a new indoor events center.

Approval of the project manager item would lead to city staff negotiating with Turner & Townsend Heery LLC, the top-ranked firm. The firm would help the city pick the design team for the project, as well as prepare the request for proposals and select a project construction manager.

Camping World updates plans for improvements





