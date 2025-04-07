Guests can now experience Volcano Bay under the stars

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando’s Volcano Bay resort will begin offering exclusive nighttime experiences for guests to enjoy some of their favorite water attractions and more at the tropical oasis.

For the first time ever, on select Saturday nights this Spring, including April 12 and 26, Volcano Bay’s nighttime events will be hosted at the local water theme park. Some select Saturdays also fall on May 3, 10, and 17.

Attendees can expect live entertainment, DreamWorks character meet-and-greets, complimentary island treats and more.

Volcano Bay, Universal Orlando Resort

You will not want to miss the chance to experience Volcano Bay under the stars all while enjoying lower wait times and exclusive access to select water rides and attractions.

Guests will be able to ride fan favorites, such as the Krakatau Aqua Coaster, Ko’okiri Body Plunge and the Kala and Tai Nui Serpentine Body Slides.

Complimentary island treats, such as spicy island shrimp and cheesy Cliffside Seashell Pasta, will be available for guests to snack on as they relax on the sandy beaches.

Volcano Bay at Universal Studios opened Thursday.

To purchase tickets to Universal Volcano Bay Nights, click here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group