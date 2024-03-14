Cape Canaveral may face in-state space race if DeSantis signs bill

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

If Gov. Ron DeSantis signs a newly passed bill that activates more spaceports across Florida, clients could have more options for commercial launches and the Department of Defense will be able to grow its Space Force presence in Florida.

Senate Bill 968 was ushered through with unanimous approval on March 5 following the passage of related House Bill 577, adding Homestead Air Force Reserve Base of Miami-Dade County and Tyndall Air Force Base near Panama City in the Panhandleto the state’s spaceport territory, and authorizing the state transportation department to fund spaceport discretionary capacity improvement projects. No specific budgets have been established yet.

The bases will be added to the roster of spaceports named in the 2023 Florida Statutes: Patrick Space Force Base, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and Space Coast Regional Airport — all in Brevard County — and Cape San Blas in Gulf County, Eglin Air Force Base in Okaloosa County and Cecil Airport in Duval County.

