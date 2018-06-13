Car crashes into Einstein Bros. bagel shop near Pulse

ORLANDO, Fla. - A car ran into the side of the Einstein Bros. Bagels Wednesday morning, temporarily closing the shop during the morning rush.
Aerial video showed a large hole in the side of the building, which is covered by a mural.
The store is located at the corner of Orange Avenue and Kaley Street, across from Pulse nightclub.
Orlando Police did not say if anyone was seriously hurt. It’s not clear how the car ended up in the side of the restaurant.
Einstein Bros Bagels off of Orange Ave is temporarily closed after police say a car rammed into the side of the bagel store --> tow truck on scene removing vehicle now @WFTV pic.twitter.com/90bsGL8ZeT— Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) June 13, 2018
Car is now on the tow truck @WFTV pic.twitter.com/kL2rafNBhD— Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) June 13, 2018
Location of the crash:
Download the WFTV News & Weather apps
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}