  • Car crashes into Einstein Bros. bagel shop near Pulse

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A car ran into the side of the Einstein Bros. Bagels Wednesday morning, temporarily closing the shop during the morning rush.

    Aerial video showed a large hole in the side of the building, which is covered by a mural. 

    The store is located at the corner of Orange Avenue and Kaley Street, across from Pulse nightclub.

    Orlando Police did not say if anyone was seriously hurt. It’s not clear how the car ended up in the side of the restaurant.

    Location of the crash: 

