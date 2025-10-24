Car fire leads to death investigation in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — An early morning car fire has led to a death investigation in St. Cloud.

A city spokesperson told Channel 9 that firefighters responded to a neighbor’s 911 call about the fire along Virginia Avenue around 4 a.m. Friday.

St. Cloud car fire Firefighters discovered a body after extinguishing a car fire early Friday in St. Cloud. (WFTV staff)

The caller reported flames shooting from the engine of a black Kia situated just off the roadway.

Once firefighters knocked down the flames, they located a body inside the car.

Officials said they have identified the remains with help from the medical examiner.

Investigators said they were still working to notify family members of the victim and also working to determine what led to the deadly incident.

