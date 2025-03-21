Car wash boom continues as Sud Stop plans new Orlando location

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Plans for a new car wash in Orlando are highlighting the persistent growth of the industry.

Atlanta-based engineering firm Foresite Group submitted plans to Orange County for a Sud Stop Car Wash at 9065 Curry Ford Road in the Walmart Neighborhood Market plaza. The request was made on behalf of landowner Orlando Curry Ford Retail Investment LLC, an entity tied to WRS Inc. Real Estate Investments in South Carolina.

The 3,833-square-foot facility would have its entrance inside the shopping plaza, according to site plans.

