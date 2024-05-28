CareerSource Central Florida set to host annual event supporting homeless, at-risk veterans

ORLANDO, Fla. — CareerSource is hosting its annual “Stand up For Veterans” event Wednesday in Orlando in support of Central Florida’s homeless veteran community.

The purpose of the event is to connect at-risk veterans with the resources available to them who otherwise may not be aware of them, or simply struggle to navigate through them.

In addition to access to various support services, the event will offer free services like medical assistance, housing referrals, social services, VA benefits, toiletries, and food.

Participating organizations include IDignity, the Christian Service Center, Disney Careers, Mustard Seed, Homeless VA Services, Second Harvest Food Bank, the Homeless Service Network, and The Transition House.

The event is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday at Majestic Life Church Ministries on South Kirkman Road.

Veterans in Lake, Osceola, Orange, Seminole, and Sumter counties in need of career services are encouraged to request an appointment with a CSCF Career Consultant.

For more information, click here.

