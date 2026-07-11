Caribbean CEO Kitchen to host inaugural Freedom’s Table event

PALM BAY, Fla. — Caribbean CEO Kitchen will host its inaugural Emancipation Dinner, named “Freedom’s Table,” on Friday, July 31, 2026, in Palm Bay. This event will honor Emancipation Day and celebrate Caribbean culture, resilience, heritage, and community.

“Freedom’s Table” is designed to be more than a dining event; it is a community celebration that includes cultural storytelling, music, and fellowship.

The evening is set to bring together community members, including business leaders, elected officials, educators, entrepreneurs, nonprofit leaders, faith leaders, and residents. Guests will experience a chef-curated four-course meal, featuring the rich traditions of Guyanese and Caribbean cuisine. The event will also include live cultural entertainment

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