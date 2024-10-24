Carnival Cruise lines adds more voyages out of Port Canaveral to the Bahamas in 2026/27

MIAMI, Fla. — Carnival announced Thursday that they have added more voyages from Port Canaveral and Miami to The Bahamas.

Carnival Glory and Carnival Freedom from Port Canaveral and Carnival Conquest from Miami now have additional three, four and five-day cruises to the islands.

“These itineraries build out a key part of our 2026/27 schedule because they represent that quintessential, quick Carnival getaway from Florida to The Bahamas. These sailings give our guests many options to enjoy an escape, with all the vibrant onboard activities they know and love, plus a visit to the picturesque ports of The Bahamas, including our premier new destination Celebration Key.” — Fred Stein, vice president of itinerary planning for Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Glory and Carnival Freedom will sail out of Port Canaveral and offer options for three-day and four-day cruises to The Bahamas, Nassau, and Celebration Key.

Carnival Freedom will also have two transatlantic trips, Carnival Journeys, with a 14-day cruise from Port Canaveral to Barcelona and a 13-day journey from Barcelona to Port Canaveral with stops in countries along the Mediterranean.

Carnival Conquest, out of PortMiami, will also offer multi-day trips to The Bahamas for 2026-27.

For more details on options out of Florida, visit http://carnival.com.

