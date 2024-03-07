Carousel’ parking garage at new Osceola apartments in works

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A new lakeside apartment community with a novel take on parking is in the works in Osceola County’s Harmony area.

Coastline Nakash Equity Funding, led by Yaniv Nakash and Eyal Mehaber, is behind plans for Harmony Lakes Exclusive Residences — a 168-unit luxury apartment complex on the shore of Cat Lake, off Five Oaks Drive near East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, southeast of St. Cloud.

Coastline, which has offices in South Florida, New York and New Jersey, is working with Steve Boyd of Orlando-based Boyd Civil Engineering Inc. on the project.

Read: ‘Banging on the door’: Missing Cocoa woman found locked in shipping container

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group