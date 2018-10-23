0 Cars submerged, streets flooded near downtown Orlando after water main break

ORLANDO, Fla. - A water main broke Monday afternoon near downtown Orlando, flooding streets during rush hour traffic, submerging cars and prompting a boil-water notice for residents.

Water began gushing out onto Summerlin Avenue near East Concord Street in the Lake Eola Heights Historic District.

Orlando police officers were diverting traffic away from Summerlin Avenue, which remains shut down between Concord and Amelia streets.

Crews worked into the night to pump out the water and law a new section of piping.

PHOTOS: Water main break in Orlando

An Orlando Utilities Commission spokesperson said officials hoped to have the work done by midnight, but residents wondered if that was possible given the deluge they came home to.

“I didn’t realize it was that flooded. This is a whole other ball game,” said resident Dan Larson.

RIGHT NOW: The bad piece of pipe from the Summerlin Avenue is now being lifted out. You can see it was about 5-6 feet below the road. The new piece of pipe is waiting on a truck just up the road. pic.twitter.com/j0h1FUJtGc — Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) October 23, 2018

When Larson came home to walk his dogs at the end of the day, he discovered massive amounts of water rushing through his neighborhood like a river.

The OUC spokesperson said an 80-year-old pipe below the road broke, similar to the last water main break on Summerlin Avenue two months ago.

Water filled driveways, yards and left some vehicles under water.

It is always strange to see such new pipe go in next to really old ones. You have to wonder how much strain the old parts on either side are under. pic.twitter.com/oZsuJG6lHz — Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) October 23, 2018

“I saw the were, like, cars submerged and my apartment is like downhill kinda and my dog was there, so I wanted to make sure there was no water getting in there, trapping him,” said resident Alexis Cobb.

City Commissioner Patti Sheehan walked the area to talk to affected neighbors tonight.

“One house in particular, it's actually one of our firefighters unfortunately, the water went into his basement, all the way up to his first floor,” she said.

Until the pipe repairs are finished, much of the water won't recede.

One resident was trying to reach his out-of-town neighbors to warn them what they're coming home to.

“She's in Miami or somewhere like that so it kinda sucks that she can't get to her car, but at least it's only her car and not the whole building,” said resident Tim Meyer.

OUC said once the pipe is repaired, it may take 48 hours before they can start to repair the road.

My parking lot is flooding because of a broken water line in downtown Orlando. @WFTV @Fox35News pic.twitter.com/HWn58gPuGq — Tim Meyer (@tim_meyer2) October 22, 2018

