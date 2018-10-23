0 What to do if your property was damaged after Orlando water main break

ORLANDO, Fla. - Thirteen homes were impacted by a water main break in Orlando, according to Orlando Utilities Commission officials.

An old pipe burst Monday, sending massive amounts of water gushing onto Summerlin Avenue, flooding the streets and submerging vehicles.

OUC teams spoke to residents about how to file a claim if their insurance won’t take care of things.

Resident Julie Sautner was out of town when she heard the news that her Honda CRV was under water.

PHOTOS: Water main break in Orlando

“It was fairly traumatic for me,” she said.

Her insurance will pay for some of the damage.

"They're anticipating a total loss for my car. But they did let me know I have $1,400 in rental cars in the interim, Sautner said.

She's still paying the car off, so she hopes OUC will cover what she owes.

Water main break near downtown Orlando on Summerlin Ave. © 2018 Cox Media Group. Water main break near downtown Orlando on Summerlin Ave. © 2018 Cox Media Group.

The owner of another car that was submerged doesn’t have comprehensive insurance. OUC told him it will cover some of the costs, but he’s not sure how much.

OUC spokesperson Tim Trudell said those with claims should first call their insurance, and if they don’t have insurance, to then contact OUC to file a claim.

It’s unclear how the money will be doled out.

Flood insurance will not help if your home is damaged.

It's up to your insurance company whether homeowner or renters insurance pays for damage.

To file a break-related claim with OUC, call 407-434-2249.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.