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Casselberry to host kids triathlon and free paddling lessons Saturday

No pre-registration is required, but participants must check in and sign a waiver at the kayak launch

By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com
Get Outdoors Casselberry at Secret Lake Park Children ages 6 to 13 will swim, bike and run through a beginner-friendly course. Registration is closed, but the public is invited to cheer on participants. (Chris Pamatian)
By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — Casselberry will host two outdoor recreation events Saturday, including a children’s race and free paddling lessons.

The city’s first Kids Tryathlon will be held from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Casselberry Aquatics Center and Park, 806 Mark David Blvd.

Children ages 6 to 13 will swim, bike and run through a beginner-friendly course. Registration is closed, but the public is invited to cheer on participants.

Walking and biking trails at the park will be closed during the event and will reopen afterward.

The city will also host Get Outdoors Casselberry from 8 to 11 a.m. at Secret Lake Park, 200 N. Triplet Lake Drive.

Free stand-up paddleboarding and kayaking instruction will be available. Paddleboards and solo kayaks are open to participants ages 13 and older. Children ages 6 to 12 may ride with an adult in a tandem kayak.

No pre-registration is required, but participants must check in and sign a waiver at the kayak launch.

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Brody Wooddell

Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

Brody Wooddell is a digital journalist and media leader with more than a decade of experience in content strategy, audience growth, and digital storytelling across television and online news platforms.

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