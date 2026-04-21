Casselberry leaders to break ground on new community, Terracotta Terrace

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — City officials and developers will break ground this week on Terracotta Terrace, a new active adult community in Casselberry.

The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, April 22 at 2 p.m.

Terracotta Terrace, developed by The United Group of Companies, Inc., will serve residents aged 55 and over and will be located on North State Road in Casselberry.

The five-story building will feature Mediterranean-inspired architecture and offer 152 units. The property will boast an interior landscaped courtyard with amenities such as a pool, lounges, cabanas, fire pits, an outdoor kitchen and bar, bocce court, shuffleboard, and a dog park.

Residents will also enjoy approximately 12,000 square feet of indoor amenities, including a great room, café and bar, theater, fitness center, yoga studio, and wellness center.

“We are excited to bring a premier senior community to the Winter Park and Orlando metropolitan area,” said Uccellini. “Terracotta Terrace will provide an unmatched living experience for the growing number of active, independent adults seeking to rightsize into a high-quality, maintenance-free environment.”

The development is slated for completion in the fourth quarter of 2027, with support from Winter Park Construction and Forum Architecture & Interior Design.

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