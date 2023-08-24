‘Caught in the act’: Nude Florida man accused of trying to break into Kissimmee homes

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man was arrested Monday, accused of trying to break into homes in a Kissimmee neighborhood while completely naked.

Osceola County deputies were called to a home on Camden Way just before 1:30 a.m. Monday for reports of an attempted burglary in progress.

The caller said she heard a noise coming from her back patio door and checked her “Ring” camera to see a naked man attempting to open it.

The caller said she saw the man making obscene gestures towards the camera like masturbating and bending over to expose his rectum.

While investigating the initial complaint, the sheriff’s office received a second call about a naked man in the area.

Deputies responding to the second call identified the suspect as 23-year-old Giovanni Alcaraz and took him into custody.

Deputies say surveillance video from the second home showed Alcaraz wandering the back yard completely nude, masturbating and bending over in front of another camera.

Video from a sheriff’s office helicopter also shows Alcaraz running through the neighborhood as responding deputies approached the area.

Alcaraz was booked into the Osceola County jail Monday on two counts of exposure of sexual organs and one charge of resisting arrest. He remains there on a total of $8,500 bond.

