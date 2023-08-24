UCF police report uptick in scams targeting students

ORLANDO, Fla. — UCF police said they’re seeing an uptick in scams targeting students.

This week, officers said they’ve gotten several reports from students who said they’ve been extorted by people they met online.

Officers said in those cases, the students shared explicit photos and were told by the scammers that if they didn’t pay money or purchase gift cards, the images would be shared with family and friends.

In another case, officers said a student reported being approached by two unknown men who convinced him to deposit a check using a mobile banking app and then followed him to an ATM so he could withdraw money.

Police offered the following tips for students to protect themselves:

Never share your personal or banking information with people you don’t know, and never send photographs to anyone that could be a source of embarrassment or harassment.

If you receive a text or email asking you to purchase gift cards or send money to someone you don’t know, ignore it and contact police. Do not click any links or respond to any messages or calls from these scammers.

If you see something, say something. UCF police officers will continue to patrol UCF’s campuses 24/7, and can be reached by calling 407-823-5555 or 911 for an active emergency.

If you are a victim of crime, violence or abuse, UCF has resources available. Confidential victim specialists are available for support and advocacy, free of charge. You can reach a victim specialist 24/7 by calling 407-823-1200 or texting 407-823-6868. Always dial 911 if it’s an emergency.

