Teen bicyclist struck and killed by SUV in Casselberry, police say

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — Casselberry police are investigating a deadly crash involving a bicyclist who was struck by an SUV.

The crash happened Thursday morning along Semoran Boulevard.

Investigators said the bicyclist, whom they believe was a 17-year-old boy, died at the crash site.

READ: Tropical system to develop in Gulf of Mexico, could impact Florida next week

Police said their preliminary findings indicate that the bicyclist was at trying to cross Semoran Boulevard between Sausalito Boulevard and Red Bug Lake Road when the SUV struck him.

Casselberry fatal crash A bicyclist died in a crash on SR-436 in Casselberry. (WFTV Staff)

The collision happened around 6:20 a.m. as he traveled westbound from the shoulder of the roadway toward the median.

READ: NASA, SpaceX set for Crew-7 launch Friday from Florida’s Space Coast

The boy was not in a designated crosswalk and had no lights or reflectors on his bike or clothing when he was hit, according to crash investigators.

Casselberry police said the teen was not carrying identification but they likely know who he is and are working to notify family members.

READ: Police: Van approached children in Eustis, driver sought

The driver of the SUV was not hurt and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

Stay with WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates on this developing story.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group