Caught on camera: Tesla driver crashes into Florida restaurant

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — A Tesla crashed into a restaurant in Miami Beach on Sunday, causing major damage.

The crash, which was caught on camera, occurred outside a tavern and involved three individuals who fled the scene after the crash.

Police managed to detain the two passengers but later released them, while the driver remains at large.

Fortunately, no patrons or staff were injured during the incident.

