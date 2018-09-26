Caught on camera: Man skinny-dips in someone's pool, leaves before Ocoee police arrive, officers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Ocoee Police are looking for a man they said skinny-dipped in someone’s pool and ran off before police arrived.
Police said they were called to the home Saturday for the complaint of an unknown man naked in a swimming pool. Officers later identified the man as 39-year-old Brian Kenneth Manwarren.
Manwarren has not been arrested.
Home surveillance video shows a man walking up to the pool in the dark wearing gym shorts, but no shirt. With his back to the camera, he appears to grab himself for a few seconds.
At some point, he drops his shorts, climbs the ladder of the above-ground pool, then sits at the top for a few seconds.
He eventually gets in the water, walks around in the pool, and appears to tinker with the pool’s filter before getting out of the pool and leaving.
Police did not release the name of the homeowner or the location of the home because the homeowner wants to remain anonymous.
Police said Manwarren is charged with burglary and criminal mischief.
Ocoee police ask anyone with information on Manwarren’s whereabouts to contact them at 407-905-3160 or contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.
