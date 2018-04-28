Central Florida celebrates Puerto Rico during parade and festival

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Floridians lined Orange Avenue in downtown Orlando for the 2nd Annual Puerto Rican Parade and Festival.
Puerto Rican Parade: What to know
Amid blasts from car horns and dances from marchers, people celebrated a culture that has become an integral part of the area, with more than 1 million Puerto Ricans living along the I-4 corridor.
Here's how attendees celebrated:
This group spent time in Puerto Rico helping with the post Hurricane Maria recovery efforts. We salute you and thank you! pic.twitter.com/VUKNy8PcKu— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) April 28, 2018
Here with @SenBillNelson at the Puerto Rico Parade Gala + Awards Dinner!! We are WORKING together to hold @fema accountable + help marginalized evacuees in FL find housing and living wage jobs! 🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/jWp4dWmEfA— Rep. Carlos G Smith (@CarlosGSmith) April 27, 2018
Orange County Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 Day Parade in Orlando #FL07 pic.twitter.com/T2QDsXD0Y4— Mike Miller (@Mike_Miller_FL) April 28, 2018
Beautiful sunshine over the #Orlando #PuertoRicanParade and festival. #WFTV #Florida #PuertoRico pic.twitter.com/iJTHImgZYt— George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) April 28, 2018
Many local leaders came out to march in the parade.
Getting ready #PuertoRico #Orlando @BoricuaMision #parade #festival pic.twitter.com/7kB8aLZDAJ— Carmen Cruz-Venie (@CarmenCruzVenie) April 28, 2018
