  • Central Florida celebrates Puerto Rico during parade and festival

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Floridians lined Orange Avenue in downtown Orlando for the 2nd Annual Puerto Rican Parade and Festival. 

    Puerto Rican Parade: What to know 

    Related Headlines

    Amid blasts from car horns and dances from marchers, people celebrated a culture that has become an integral part of the area, with more than 1 million Puerto Ricans living along the I-4 corridor. 

    Here's how attendees celebrated: 

    Many local leaders came out to march in the parade. 

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Central Florida celebrates Puerto Rico during parade and festival

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida man is having an extra special April

  • Headline Goes Here

    Leesburg Bikefest kicks off this weekend

  • Headline Goes Here

    WFTV buys $1M in medical debt to help Central Florida families

  • Headline Goes Here

    Watch: Burglary suspects crash pickup truck into Osceola County gun store