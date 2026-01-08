Ocala resident randomly shot to death while gardening, police say

OCALA, Fla. — An Ocala neighborhood is in shock after a resident was randomly shot to death in his front yard, according to police.

Officials said 64-year-old Harold Harper was killed in a random act of violence while he was gardening.

Officers said 29-year-old Isaac Toye was arrested after the shooting and has been charged with homicide and aggravated assault.

The incident occurred around 3:34 p.m. on Wednesday, in a quiet neighborhood on Southeast 11th Avenue.

According to police, the situation began with a report of a suspicious person when a driver saw Toye, dressed in black, motioning for him to stop just before pulling into his driveway.

Shortly after this encounter, within blocks of the initial report, Harper was shot while gardening.

Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken stated, “It appears that the victim was gardening in his front yard and he was senselessly killed.”

Harper’s wife was reportedly working in the yard with him at the time. She went inside for a break and, after hearing a gunshot, found her husband dead outside.

Officers responding to the initial suspicious person call were in the vicinity and spotted Toye walking nearby.

Upon his arrest, police said they found a pistol in his possession.

The police emphasize that there was no known connection between Toye and Harper, suggesting the attack was entirely random.

Police said Toye has a prior criminal record in the Tampa area, including a charge for battery on a law enforcement officer.

Chief Balken added, “You know that’s what’s perplexing us detectives as well. There is absolutely no indication of any obvious motive whatsoever.”

Toye is currently in custody, and the case is continuing to develop.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group