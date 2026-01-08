Local

Seminole County High School threat revealed to be a hoax, students are safely dismissed

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
Lake Brantley High School A Seminole County band director resigned from his job last week after an internal investigation related to his relationship with a student. (WFTV Staff)
By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

UPDATE:

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 has confirmed from Seminole County Public Schools that the possible threat to Lake Brantley High School was a hoax.

Students are currently being released.

SR-434 is now clear from a previous roadblock.

Stay with Channel 9 for the latest.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Lake Brantley High School is under lockdown after receiving a possible threat to the school.

At this time, law enforcement officers and K-9 units are on campus, conducting a sweep of the area for any potential threats.

The school said dismissal will be delayed until it receives an all-clear from law enforcement.

Channel 9 has crews on scene with developing updates as officers go room to room to clear the threat.

The adjacent Forest City Elementary is under a code-yellow lockdown.

Students from both schools are being held until there is an all-clear.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2026 Cox Media Group

Carl-Max Millionard

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Carl-Max Millionard is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0

Most Read