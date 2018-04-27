0 Puerto Rican Parade: What to know before you go (or watch it live)

Story Highlights The parade will air live from 12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. on Channel 9 and on WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. - The 2nd Annual Puerto Rican Parade and Festival is on April 28, 2018, in downtown Orlando.

The parade route is on Orange Avenue, from Colonial to Anderson.

Areas along the parade route will be divided into different municipalities from Puerto Rico as part of an effort to highlight the community and culture. You can read about the theme of the parade, "New Beginnings," by clicking here.

If you plan to head to downtown Orlando to watch the parade, you can expect to see state and local officials, local celebrities and Channel 9 anchors Greg Warmoth, Nancy Alvarez and Jorge Estevez.

They're really excited, especially Nancy. See below; there's music.

You should also come hungry - there's going to be a lot of food!

Also, Brian Shields said you should be good, weather-wise. Below is the forecast for the weekend.

If you can't make it in person, you can watch the parade live on Channel 9 at 12:00 p.m. and online on WFTV.com. (Click here for the live link) You can also download the mobile app to livestream the parade if you are out and about; click here to do that. We will also stream it on Facebook Live, so be sure to like our Facebook page. If you can't watch it live, we're sorry for you, but don't worry - we're going to put the video on our apps for Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick so you can watch it on demand.

We also want to see how much fun you have! If you want to share your family pictures at the parade with us, you can email them to webdesk@wftv.com or Tweet us @WFTV using #wftv - they might end up on TV!

