0 Central Florida charities campaign for Giving Tuesday donations

CENTRAL FLORIDA - After days dedicated to shopping both locally and online, Tuesday is designated as a day to give back.

Charities across the country – and here in Orlando – are hoping to collect donations as part of Giving Tuesday.

"While we are receiving for Christmas and during the holiday season, it's just a good time to give back and help people in need," said Alexi Wyatt, with the Mustard Seed of Central Florida.

READ: Giving Tuesday 2018: 5 tips to avoid donation scams this holiday season

Many Central Florida charities said they set specific fundraising goals for Giving Tuesday.

Wyatt said the Mustard Seed aims to raise $3,000 to help 20 families. That money would help each family by providing 14 to 16 pieces of furniture each.

The Ronald McDonald House of Central Florida wants to raise $50,000 for all three of its Orlando houses. And, a company plans to match all donations there up to $10,000.

Second Harvest Food Bank set a goal of $100,000 to provide an additional 400,000 meals to hungry families, seniors and children in Central Florida.

READ: Holiday shopping tips: Online scammers using 'realistic' URLs to fool victims, BBB warns

The food bank also has a company committed to matching dollar-for-dollar up to $25,000.

Wyatt, with the Mustard Seed of Central Florida, said two companies, DDC and CESO, are going beyond a monetary donations by giving their time.

"The companies are renting two U-Haul trucks. They are going to sponsor two families, which means they're going to help load furniture onto the trucks and deliver it to the families in need," Wyatt said.

Click here to learn more about Giving Tuesday efforts nationwide.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.