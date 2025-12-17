Troopers investigate after 16-year-old killed while crossing SR-44 in Wildwood

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Sumter County.

The crash happened around 9:55 p.m. Tuesday on SR-44 in Wildwood.

Troopers said a 16-year-old boy was struck and killed by a driver while crossing SR-44.

Officials said the victim entered the path of the moving vehicle and suffered fatal injuries at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not been disclosed pending notification of his family.

The driver, a 21-year-old Lady Lake man, remained at the scene.

