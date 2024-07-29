Central Florida churches recognized for work done to help local families

TAMPA, Fla. — Two local churches are being recognized for their achievements in Central Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the First Lady of Florida, Casey DeSantis, awarded Oasis Church in Ormond Beach and University Carillon in Oviedo.

Each received $25,000 for helping families in need through the Department of Children and Families program Hope Florida.

Casey DeSantis said the program was able to connect the churches with those in need.

“The community is gonna wrap their arms around, in this case, a single mom,” she said. “They’re not just gonna show up once with groceries. They’re gonna come back as long as that mom needs help.”

Hope Florida connects anyone who needs support or education with local nonprofits and religious organizations.

