Public Allies grads celebrate community work, public service in Central Florida

MAITLAND, Fla. — After ten months of training, 12 Central Florida young professionals have now graduated from the Public Allies Program.

The initiative offers a unique opportunity for students of all backgrounds to make an impact in their community while also learning a profession.

With claps and cheers, the 12 graduates stepped onto the stage one by one.

Each one of them spent 1,700 hours working in nonprofits and public sector organizations across Central Florida with one goal – to make a difference in their communities.

“This program is really intentional about recruiting individuals who are really underrepresented in leadership positions,” said Prita Chhabra with Public Allies Central Florida. “I’m just really proud of their ability to be so resilient.”

From fighting homelessness to making healthcare more accessible in low-income communities, the program is powered by the AmeriCorps network in partnership with Rise Community Solutions.

“It was just amazing for me to just get out of my situation while also helping others get out of their situation as well,” said Ayonte Pugh, a 2024 Public Allies Graduate who went from being homeless to becoming a community leader. “A lot of troubled kids are misunderstood. Because they’re homeless, houseless, you never know what’s going on behind the exterior.”

The Public Allies Central Florida offers free healthcare, Subsidized Childcare, $2,626.50 monthly pay, and $7,395 in student loan credit.

For many, the initiative is a chance to discover a new career.

“As a result of being in Public Allies, I’m now on the board of two nonprofits trying to help strengthen our communities through those organizations,” said Sheila Grant, a 2023 Public Allies graduate. “I have my bookkeeping business, and I work with autistic children in the public school system.”

Right now, Public Allies Central Florida is accepting applications for the class of 2024/2025 until Aug. 1, with about 25 positions available.

More information about the Public Allies program can be found here.

