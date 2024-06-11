Local nonprofit hosts week of mentoring programs, events for young fathers

ORLANDO, Fla. — A local nonprofit started its annual Father’s Day event with a roundtable discussion.

“Young Fathers of Central Florida” held a roundtable discussion on fatherhood programs in our area.

The nonprofit will be hosting an event each night throughout this week covering topics like child support, employment and community mentoring.

Read: From smart glasses to a rainbow rodeo, some Father’s Day gift ideas for all kinds of dads

“The reason that we started this is that we wanted to do something for Father’s Day, but then we had so many services: child support, jobs, you know, education. So we said, ‘well, why don’t we just stretch it to a whole week,’” said Haki Nkrumah.

More information on the Young Fathers of Central Florida can be found here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group