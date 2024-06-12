Local nonprofit works to help prevent homelessness for teenagers, young adults

ORLANDO, Fla. — A local organization is starting a new initiative to prevent homelessness in Central Florida.

The Homeless Services Network created the “Brighter Days Community Initiative” for teenagers and young adults.

It will provide stable housing and support services like education, job training and healthcare.

Officials said the initiative will keep 16 to 24-year-olds off the streets for over a year.

“This new initiative would’ve helped me greatly. It would’ve helped me not have to live in my car for six years because I would have had a youth navigator as soon as I called the phone,” said Elisa Cabrera.

The organization says that there are a combined 16,000 homeless students in Osceola, Orange and Seminole counties.

However, currently, the network only has housing available for 250 teens and young adults.

