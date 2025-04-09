FIFA Club World Cup coming to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — FIFA President Gianni Infantino was in Orlando Wednesday to announce that the city will host matches for the FIFA Club World Cup this summer.

Matches will take place at Inter & Co Stadium and Camping World Stadium.

The tournament trophy was officially unveiled Wednesday. It will be awarded for the first time at the tournament scheduled for this summer as it plays out across 12 venues in the United States.

Orlando will host six of those matches between the two stadiums from June 17th to July 4th.

“I think it’s awesome,” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said. “We’re already objectively known as the best sporting destination in the country. This just enhances that reputation. We know we can host anything in the world.”

Orlando is the only city in the country to utilize two host sites for the tournament.

Infantino said Orlando’s recent rise in becoming what he called a “soccer city” made it a no brainer to bring a portion of the tournament to Central Florida.

“A soccer specific stadium has been built for the soccer teams, a community has been built, Orlando is a big international community as well,” Infantino said.

A community that will unite soccer fans from all over the world to catch these high stakes games right here in The City Beautiful.

“It’s a city that welcomes the world anyway the whole year, for over 75 million tourists, we bring the world here with the FIFA Club World Cup,” Infantino said. “Best teams in the world, best players in the world, don’t miss that opportunity.”

FIFA wants to leave its mark on the cities it will be visiting this summer. It announced Wednesday it will donate $1 million to the City of Orlando to invest in activities for kids that are linked to soccer.

