Juvenile reported missing in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has put out an alert on a missing juvenile.

Deputies say Heather Seward ran away from her Cherry Lake home Tuesday night and has not been seen since.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, white shirt and a black skirt. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and approximately 120 pounds with pinkish red hair.

Anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts is asked to contact deputies at 352-793-2621.

