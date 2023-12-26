Central Florida community celebrates Kwanzaa

ORLANDO, Fla. — Starting Tuesday through Jan. 1, people across Central Florida will celebrate Kwanzaa.

The seven-day celebration was created in 1966 to honor African heritage, culture, and unity.

“It’s important for us as citizens of the world to acknowledge while we may be different, have different beliefs, cultural morals, we are basically all the same,” said community leader Pamela Bussey.

Throughout this week-long holiday, a candle is lit each night, symbolizing the seven principles of Kwanzaa.

Tuesday, the first day, focuses on Umoja, which signifies unity.

The Equity Council Corp based in Orlando fights for unity in the community daily.

The nonprofit works to provide equity in education and the protection of civil liberties for all disenfranchised, marginalized students and their communities.

Tuesday night, they are hosting a Kwanzaa celebration focused on educating kids.

“Children are our future,” Bussey said. “We have to educate. We have to teach them what their responsibilities are, what it means to be a responsible citizen, what it means to be caring, compassionate.”

Community leaders tell us event will honor those who came before them.

“Celebration of the culture of what it means for African Americans to be, what we have always been for 400 years or more, an integral part of the story which represents the United States of America,” Bussey said.

Tuesday’s Kwanzaa celebration is from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Winter Park Community Center. There is a $5 entrance fee.

Then community members are invited to meet again on Monday, Jan. 1st in Daytona Beach for an ocean gathering that will start at 10 a.m.

