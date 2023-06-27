Extreme weather plan: Seminole County opens cooling stations to prevent people from overheating

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The high heat index has prompted at least one county to activate its extreme weather plan.

Seminole County was supposed to enact their plan Wednesday, but because of the heat advisory issued, they moved it up so that people will have a cool place to go, and to get plenty of water to drink.

The heat index rose past 108 degrees, prompting the early extreme weather plan.

Relief centers allow people to come in from the heat to cool off in the air conditioning in places such as county library branches and parks.

Organizations that help the homeless such as the Rescue Outreach Mission and the Sharing Center also are being enlisted to assist. Both have an outdoor area with shade and huge fans, as well as an inside area.

Officials expect the extreme weather plan to be in effect until at least Sunday.

