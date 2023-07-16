Central Florida county offers Citizens Police Academy for Spanish speakers

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Are you interested in learning more about law enforcement?

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office opened applications for its Basic Citizen’s Academy program for Spanish speakers.

The 12-week program aims to give the community a better understanding of the various roles, divisions, and units within the Sheriff’s Office.

Also, citizens will have a firearms safety class and visit the Osceola County Sheriff’s firing range for hands-on experience.

As part of an effort to bring more diversity to the Hispanic and Latino communities in Central Florida, the program will be taught entirely in Spanish.

Those that finish and graduate from the program will get a certificate of completion signed by Sheriff Marcos Lopez and presented at a graduation banquet.

The Citizens Police Academy for Spanish speakers will be held every Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

To register, click here or dial 407-348-1105.

