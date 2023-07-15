National Ice Cream Day 2023: This Central Florida place is giving away free ice cream

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s about to be the sweetest day of the year!

National Ice Cream Day is celebrated every third Sunday in July.

With Central Florida temperatures rising, a frozen treat sounds like a good idea.

Photos: Altamonte Springs unveils autonomous vehicle shuttle program

Monkey Joe’s Pointe Orlando and Winter Park will celebrate the sweet day by giving free ice cream.

The children’s entertainment center will also offer discounted admission of $13 in Orlando and $10 in the Winter Park location.

Families can beat the heat with a free frozen treat while their children enjoy the indoor jumps, slides, and obstacle courses.

Read: ‘It’s been an honor’: Popular Winter Park restaurant to close after almost 10 years in business

The ice cream celebration is only valid on July 16 until supplies last.

For more information, please click here.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 15 The Ravenous Pig Visit Orlando's Magical Dining participating restaurants will offer three-course prix-fixe menus for either $40 or $60. (Visit Orlando's Magical Dining)

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group