Central Florida doctors see increase in RSV cases

ORLANDO, Fla. — Cases of RSV are on the rise in parts of the Southeast, including Florida.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Some doctors in Central Florida say they’re beginning to see that increase, particularly among kids.

AdventHealth urgent care has seen about a 20 percent increase in the last couple of weeks.

READ: Deputy injured during training at Orange County Sheriff’s Office gun range

The CDC is warning the season for RSV has already started in Florida. The three-week moving average of positive cases in Florida has been over five percent for the last four weeks. It’s above the threshold usually seen at the beginning of RSV season.

Meanwhile, other parts of the country aren’t seeing an increase.

Dr. Tim Hendrix, Medical Director of the region’s AdventHealth CentraCare facilities, says it’s not unusual for Florida’s season to start earlier.

“So in years past, we typically see our RSV happening in in the fall. The rest of the nation typically sees it in the winter time why that happen,” Hendrix said.

#RSV is increasing in the Southeastern U.S. RSV—a respiratory virus—can cause serious illness in older adults.



If you’re 60 or older, discuss the vaccine with your healthcare provider. More: https://t.co/ZxutONBk3G pic.twitter.com/5G3zSdlYDM — CDC (@CDCgov) September 7, 2023

READ: Local developer scoops up Winter Garden site; here’s what’s planned

The most recent data from the Florida Department of Health shows an increase last week in hospital admissions for RSV and cases increasing in 15 Florida counties, including Orange, Seminole, Osceola and Marion.

“In the fall, when school starts, typically we start seeing an increase in all upper respiratory viruses, the common cold, RSV, Coronavirus, and the flu. But right now, things are just starting to increase slowly,” Hendrix said.

Hendrix says in most cases, people should be able to ride out the symptoms within four to five days.

“But symptoms of a high fever, difficulty breathing, wheezing, anything like that, get into your pediatrician, get into urgent care, get the child checked out to make sure it’s nothing more serious,” Hendrix said.

READ: Wells Fargo to sell 10 Florida locations

Hendrix says infants and young children as well as adults over 60 are more at risk to develop severe RSV infection.

For the first season ever, there’s protection against RSV. There’s a vaccine available for adults 60 and older. A RSV drug was recently approved for infants younger than eight months.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group