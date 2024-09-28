Central Florida honors ‘Queen of Salsa’ Celia Cruz during Hispanic Heritage Month

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Cuban-American Celia Cruz is the first Afro-Latina to appear on the quarter.

People across Florida are trying to get their hands on it.

Central Florida honored the “Queen of Salsa” with a big party as her impact continues to reach new generations.

The icon was recently celebrated at Estefan Kitchen in Kissimmee.

Read: Watch Hispanic Heritage Month: Somos El Futuro tonight on Channel 9

Marcela Zito said the restaurant always hosts these incredible tribute nights honoring great artists.

“They serve as inspiration, motivation,” she said. “And at the end, music brings people together.”

Their Celia Cruz night coincided with the release of the historic coin.

Read: From language barriers to math joy: An Orange County teacher’s journey to empowering students

Gloria and Emilio Estefan own Estefan Kitchen, so energetic events come with the territory.

To me, she was the person that I most admired, professionally and on a personal level,” Gloria Estefan said. “She was so warm and humble and incredible.”

Zito said it’s important to celebrate Hispanic culture during Hispanic Heritage Month.

“Because we want to preserve the history, the tradition, the customs, you know, for future generations,” she said.

See more in the video above.

Read: Local realtor’s association advocates to improve housing for growing Hispanic population

WATCH: Hispanic Heritage Month: Somos El Futuro Channel 9 is taking you across Central Florida this Hispanic Heritage Month. (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group