Local realtor’s association advocates to improve housing for growing Hispanic population

ORLANDO, Fla. — With the Hispanic population growing at record rates in Central Florida, so is the need for housing.

Several local realtor’s associations predict that by 2030, 70% of local home buyers will be Hispanic.

However, our local realtors aren’t just selling houses, they’re advocating for housing policy.

With every phone call, Rose Kemp works to keep Central Florida housed.

“We endorse those candidates that stand behind homeownership rights,” Kemp said. “98% of the candidates that we have endorsed in recent years have been elected to those positions.”

And by “we,” she means the Orlando Regional Realtor Association.

“We’re actually nonpartisan,” Kemp said. “We have what’s called the Realtors Political Action Committee, which is known as our PAC.”

Kemp said the government affairs committee takes care of doing interviews, interviewing candidates, and making sure those candidates stand behind home ownership rights.

