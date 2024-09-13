Latino Pilots Association looking to fill aviation job openings

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Hispanic Heritage Month gets underway next week, airline leaders are leaning into the Latino population to help fill job gaps. Friday, the Latino Pilots Association hosted its 2nd Annual Latin Aerospace Industry Expo.

An increased interest in aviation careers has pushed the LPA to engage with aspiring aviators in any way possible.

“The Latin community is represented in the aerospace industry, and they see someone who looks like themselves doing the job that they dream of,” Claudia Zapata-Cardone, the President of the LPA, said. “It encourages them to keep pursuing that dream.”

Major airlines, as well as companies representing aerospace engineers and mechanics, were on display Friday at the expo.

“We’re going to help you in any way we can,” Zapata-Cardone said. “Either through scholarships, mentorship, and sponsorship.”

Next year, United alone is expected to hire more than 2,000 pilots. Other major carries are hiring as well.

Samantha Bernal is one of the students looking to fill an opening. She received financial help through the LPA. She earned a scholarship and is a commercial pilot in United’s Aviate Academy.

“This journey has been a life changer,” Bernal said. “It’s a full-time, intensive program, but it’ll change your life in one year.”

She attended Friday’s expo to connect with others who are going through the hiring process. She had a message for those who are interested in this career.

“Against all odds, follow your heart, dream big, don’t give up, and keep going,” Bernal said.

