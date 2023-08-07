Central Florida hospital launches apprenticeship program for nursing graduates

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Nursing Students can now continue their training with an apprenticeship program in Volusia County that is new in the state of Florida.

According to a news release, the Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach will offer the apprenticeship to nursing students that have passed their National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX).

The exam is used to determine if recently graduated nursing students are safe to practice.

Qualified nurses can now continue their training while completing their RN residency in Medical/Surgical, Critical, or Emergency Care.

“Our RN Apprentices have all been accepted into Nursing Degree programs at various colleges and universities in our area,” said Serena Fisher PhD, and Director of Organization Development at Halifax Health Medical Center.

“This program allows them to apply the skills and knowledge they are learning in the classroom at Halifax Health as employees, thereby gaining real-world experience.”

For more information about the Halifax Health Apprenticeship Program, please visit: www.halifaxhealth.org/apprenticeship

