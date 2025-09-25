Port Canaveral forecasts 9 million passenger movements as cruise growth continues

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Port Canaveral, already one of the world’s busiest cruise ports, is preparing for even more growth.

“Moving forward, we’re forecasting a little over 9 million passengers next year here through the port,” said Capt. John Murray, CEO of the Canaveral Port Authority.

He added, “Barring any type of recession or anything that slows down the business, I’m very confident that we will make our numbers.”

The port is navigating its success with a number of projects.

An expansion of Cruise Terminal 5 is underway. And on Wednesday, the port’s board has approved a new parking garage near Cruise Terminal 6, replacing an 820-car facility with one that can hold 3,700 vehicles.

A traffic survey is also underway on the port’s southside.

Looking ahead, cruise lines are expanding operations in Central Florida.

Murray told Eyewitness news, “We have an exciting winter season coming. We’ve got a few new vessels coming and it’s going to be an interesting winter. MSC is, as you know, is adding another ship this winter. I’ve reported that before. The Grandiosa will be coming in and they’ll be going from a three, four, seven-day rotation to a three four and a seven through the winter season. So that’s exciting.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group