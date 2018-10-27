  • Central Florida Jewish community on edge after Pittsburgh synagogue attack

    By: Megan Cruz

    MAITLAND, Fla. - Members of Central Florida's Jewish community are on edge after a man attacked a Pittsburgh synagogue Saturday morning, killing 11 people. 

    "The hateful rhetoric in our world begets hateful actions. And that's something we've come to expect," said Ben Friedman with the Jewish Community Relations Council. 

    He said most of the synagogues in the Central Florida region have their own security personnel. 

    He said the community is disgusted with the Pittsburgh shooting and that everyone should feel safe in their place of worship. 

    The tragedy drew comments from many state and local leaders: 

