0 Central Florida Jewish community on edge after Pittsburgh synagogue attack

MAITLAND, Fla. - Members of Central Florida's Jewish community are on edge after a man attacked a Pittsburgh synagogue Saturday morning, killing 11 people.

"The hateful rhetoric in our world begets hateful actions. And that's something we've come to expect," said Ben Friedman with the Jewish Community Relations Council.

He said most of the synagogues in the Central Florida region have their own security personnel.

JCRC statement on Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/wCghBMQAAG — JCRC (@OrlandoJCRC) October 27, 2018

He said the community is disgusted with the Pittsburgh shooting and that everyone should feel safe in their place of worship.

The tragedy drew comments from many state and local leaders:

Our hearts go out to the victims and their families in the tragic shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue. Here is a statement from Sheriff Jerry L. Demings.#Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/nsQmSy4q0N — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) October 27, 2018

To Orlando’s Jewish community: @citybeautiful stands with you and we stand against hate. And to our @OrlandoPolice and all of our region’s law enforcement officers, we are so grateful that you risk your lives each day to keep us safe. — Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) October 27, 2018

God bless our fellow Americans in Pittsburgh and the brave law enforcement officers responding to the latest tragedy in our country. I am praying for all of those who are hurt. Once again, we have a lot of work to do as a nation. — Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) October 27, 2018

From a law enforcement perspective, I want Volusia County residents to know your deputies stand with you and we will do everything in our power to hold the line against this kind of evil, wherever it rears its head. — Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) October 27, 2018

Deeply saddened by the tragic news out of Pittsburgh. Grace and I are praying for the families and law enforcement officers involved and the Jewish community. — Senator Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) October 27, 2018

I’ve directed Florida Highway Patrol to enhance patrols at places of worship throughout the state following the shooting in Pittsburgh – pic.twitter.com/IzNxEgCXEp — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) October 27, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.