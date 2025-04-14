Central Florida Lottery players-check your tickets, local player is a lucky winner

APOPKA FLORIDA, Fla. — Central Florida Fantasy 5 players, don’t forget to check your tickets!

A lucky local winner in Orange County has a reason to celebrate, as the Florida Lottery revealed that a winning Quick Pick ticket was sold during the Fantasy Five draw on Sunday evening.

The Quick Pick ticket successfully matched the winning numbers from the draw: 9-12-18-32-36.

Lottery officials confirmed that the ticket, valued at $51,098.85, was purchased at the 7-Eleven gas station located at 1495 South US Highway 441, Apopka.

Community members and game enthusiasts, don’t forget to check your tickets and play responsibly.

