Central Florida man accused of shooting into truck during road rage incident

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A Webster man is facing a long list of charges after deputies say he fired multiple shots at a couple during a road rage incident.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

A Sumter County deputy responded to the intersection of E. Noble Ave. and N. Florida St. in Bushnell just after 10 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a truck that was shot.

The victim said he had been driving westbound on CR 656 when an SUV cut him off and blocked him from continuing to move forward.

READ: 4th suspect arrested in deadly Seminole County carjacking

See a map below:

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim said a man later identified as 43-year-old Dwayne Snow got out of the SUV and started shooting at his truck.

The victim told deputies Snow walked around to the driver’s side of his truck as he continued to shoot.

A passenger in the truck recalled seeing a man exit the SUV before the driver of the truck told her to put her head down, which she did.

READ: St. Cloud man, 87, dies in house fire

At that point, the second victim said she could hear gunshots being fired above her head, but did not see the person doing the shooting.

Deputies say the victim eventually put his truck in reverse and fled the area.

Investigators later made contact with Snow and arrested him on multiple charges including two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of false imprisonment for using his SUV to block the victim’s truck from moving.

READ: Disney resort accountant admits to stealing more than $175K in DoD funds through phony guest refunds

According to the sheriff’s office, Snow also brought his minor son along with him to confront the victim, earning him a child neglect charge.

Snow was booked into the Sumter County Jail just after midnight Wednesday. He has since been released on a total of $31,000 bond.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group