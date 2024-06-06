St. Cloud man, 87, dies in house fire

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — An 87-year-old man died Thursday morning in a house fire, the St. Cloud Fire Rescue Department said.

Firefighters were called shortly after 7:30 a.m. to the 4th Street home, which had smoke billowing out from it.

They were told that a man was in the burning home, so they pulled him out of it, but he died at the scene.

The fire’s cause remains under investigation but appears to be electrical, officials said.

The State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the fire.

The American Red Cross is helping find temporary housing for those who live in an adjoining residence.

See a map of the scene below:

