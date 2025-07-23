Central Florida school leaders face funding crisis as federal government withholds millions

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida school leaders are confronting a funding gap as the federal government withholds millions in essential education funds just ahead of the start of the new school year.

The Trump administration initially froze $6 billion in funding for education programs approved by Congress, releasing only $1 billion specifically for after-school and summer education initiatives.

Florida educators argue that the state continues to lack the millions of dollars required for student support and teacher development.

A group of school districts and advocacy organizations, such as the Florida PTA, has filed a lawsuit to mandate the release of all allocated funding.

