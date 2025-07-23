Local

Central Florida school leaders face funding crisis as federal government withholds millions

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
The Daily Yonder reports that as school administrators strive to improve their schools for students, teachers, and communities, the growing threat of budget cuts adds even more pressure to an already enormous task. (Kayla Bartkowski // Getty Images/Kayla Bartkowski // Getty Images)
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida school leaders are confronting a funding gap as the federal government withholds millions in essential education funds just ahead of the start of the new school year.

The Trump administration initially froze $6 billion in funding for education programs approved by Congress, releasing only $1 billion specifically for after-school and summer education initiatives.

Florida educators argue that the state continues to lack the millions of dollars required for student support and teacher development.

A group of school districts and advocacy organizations, such as the Florida PTA, has filed a lawsuit to mandate the release of all allocated funding.

